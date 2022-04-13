Boost your productivity with this MSI laptop for $450

If you need a good laptop to tote around, we’ve got the deal for you. Best Buy is selling a 256GB MSI Modern 14 for $450. That’s close to $250 off the MSRP.

The MSI Modern 14 features a 14-inch 1080p display. The CPU is an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, which has six cores, twelve threads, and a max boost to 4GHz. This CPU should have no problem blasting through spreadsheets, presentations, and so on.

To sweeten the pot even more, MSI’s loaded this laptop with 8GB of RAM. That’ll make this laptop sing for everything but heavy gaming and video editing. The onboard graphics might squeeze out a few AAA games at very low settings and some hobby level video editing will likely be doable.

MSI also loaded this laptop with Windows 10 Home, but it’s probably Windows 11 ready.

This is a solid deal, so as long as you keep most of your files in the cloud.

[Today’s deal: 256GB MSI Modern 14 for $450 at Best Buy.]