This highly rated VPN might also be the simplest one to use

Every single web user faces the risk of getting hacked. Unfortunately, not everyone has the tech skills required to protect themselves. Wish there was a VPN that’s easy to use, even for non-techies? Then VPNCity might be worth checking out. And particularly this week since they’re offering a three-year subscription for $79.

VPNCity couldn’t be any simpler to use. You just start up the app, connect to the internet, and that’s it. Once connected, you’ll enjoy complete internet freedom, safe from the threat of hackers. It protects your data with AES-256 encryption, it’s compatible with numerous platforms, and you can even use it on up to twelve different devices at once.

While this product is well suited for anyone, it is obviously a great option for people who might be more vulnerable, such as the elderly. It’s received good reviews on Trustpilot (4.7 out of 5 stars) as well as on the App Store (4.3 out of 5 stars), so folks are generally happy with what it does. And since the price of a subscription is discounted so heavily, this may be the best time to try it out.

VPNCity: 3-Yr Subscription – $79

See Deal

Prices subject to change.