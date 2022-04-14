Home / Laptops
Nab a grab-and-go Asus laptop for just $320

Best Buy is selling an Asus Vivobook with a Core i3 Ice Lake processor for just $320.
Ian Paul
Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you need a grab-and-go laptop for work, Best Buy is your destination today. The big box retailer is selling a 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook for $320. That’s $130 off of the MSRP.

This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1005G1 with two cores, four threads, and a boost to 3.4GHz. It’s also packing 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. You can expect respectable performance, especially for everyday tasks like video streaming and web surfing. It may struggle with complicated spreadsheets, however. The downside is that the display is only 1600-by-768 resolution. That’s a noticeable downgrade from 1080p, especially on a screen of this size, but it’s not terrible either.

If you can deal with the lower resolution, then this laptop has a lot of value at this price.

[Today’s deal: Asus Vivobook for $320 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

