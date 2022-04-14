Cut the cord with Razer’s Nari Essential wireless gaming headset for $39

Listen up! We’ve got a great deal for you on a nice gaming headset. Amazon is selling the Razer Nari Essential wireless headset for $39.

We haven’t personally reviewed this headset, but it has a lot of good features for under $40. You’re getting THX 7.1 virtual surround sound for spatial audio immersion, and a flip microphone with noise cancelling for clearer in-game chat. Plus, this headset has up to 16 hours of battery life.

As with other Razer headphones, there’s cooling gel in the earcups, which keeps your noise detectors from getting too hot during marathon game sessions. It doesn’t have Bluetooth, though, so you’ll need to use the included dongle. Charging these headphones also requires a micro USB 2.0 cable.

This headset offers a lot of value for the price, and we really liked the high-end Nari Ultimate. The Ultimate is comfortable and a lot of those features appear in the design of this headset. We can’t speak to the sound quality, as we haven’t tested this headset, but Razer has a good track record.

[Today’s deal: Razer Nari Essential wireless headset for $39 at Amazon.]