This online MBA for entrepreneurs is just $40 this week

An MBA is a nice thing to have, especially if you’re starting a business. But earning one takes years and costs thousands, putting it out of reach for a lot of people. There is a way, however, to learn the basics of an MBA without having to invest a lot of cash — just purchase The 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle, which is priced at an affordable $39.99.

This web-based training bundle is an ideal resource for entrepreneurs who want to increase their business acumen fast. It includes twelve courses that introduce students to the fundamentals of business management, effective networking, marketing with social media, branding, and more. If it applies to business management today, you’ll find it in this package.

While you won’t earn a fancy degree with The 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle, you will walk away with the skills needed for success. But that’s kind of the point, isn’t it? The courses are all facilitated by Alun Hill, a long-time business journalist who’s previously broadcasted internationally and worked for CNN, so this is a prime opportunity to learn an elite skill from an elite level source.

The 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.