Let iRobot’s Roomba clean your floors for a ludicrously low $190, today only

If you want to clean-up the house for less, Woot via Amazon is selling refurbished units of the iRobot Roomba i4 for $190. That’s $60 off of the usual refurb price. Because this is a refurbished unit, it has a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means you can get it replaced or refunded within 90 days of receipt if you aren’t satisfied with what you get. This deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

We haven’t reviewed the Roomba i4, but we generally like these vacuums. It features Wi-Fi, which allows you to connect it to your smartphone app. The vacuum also supports voice control for Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

This robot vacuum doesn’t come with multi-level mapping like the higher end vacuums do. However, it does include smart navigation where the robot goes through a room in “neat rows.”

Overall, it’s a pretty good robot vacuum for under $200. Just a few more notes about refurbished products, though. Amazon guarantees the battery will exceed 80 percent capacity compared to a brand new product. It shouldn’t have any visible cosmetic defects when you hold the vacuum at arm’s length. In other words, up close you may seem some scratches and other issues.

If you want to save some money, this is a good deal.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished Roomba i4 for $190 at Amazon.]