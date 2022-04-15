Get two Amazon Kindles for $90 with this promo code

If you want to get a Kindle for you and someone else in your life, today you can get them both for under $100. As part of its spring sale on Amazon devices, the online retailer is selling two standard Kindles for $90 when you use the checkout code 2PACK.

The current version of the standard Kindle features 8GB of onboard storage, a 6-inch display at 167 pixels per inch, and 4 LEDs. That’s not as much as the Paperwhite, which has 17 LEDS. However, it’s still bright enough to read at night.

This Kindle comes with an ad-supported mode, which puts ads on the lock screen. It’s not a huge deal, but if it does bother you, then you’ll want to nab the version without ads. The coupon code will still work, but that ups the price to $120 for two.

The Kindle is a fantastic reading device and with the current sale it’s impossible to beat.

[Today’s deal: Two Kindles for $90 with the checkout code 2PACK at Amazon.]