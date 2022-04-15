Home
Deal

Get two Amazon Kindles for $90 with this promo code

A pair of Kindles for under $100? Fantastic.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A Kindle front and back with some words on the first page.
Amazon

If you want to get a Kindle for you and someone else in your life, today you can get them both for under $100. As part of its spring sale on Amazon devices, the online retailer is selling two standard Kindles for $90 when you use the checkout code 2PACK.

The current version of the standard Kindle features 8GB of onboard storage, a 6-inch display at 167 pixels per inch, and 4 LEDs. That’s not as much as the Paperwhite, which has 17 LEDS. However, it’s still bright enough to read at night.

This Kindle comes with an ad-supported mode, which puts ads on the lock screen. It’s not a huge deal, but if it does bother you, then you’ll want to nab the version without ads. The coupon code will still work, but that ups the price to $120 for two.

The Kindle is a fantastic reading device and with the current sale it’s impossible to beat.

[Today’s deal: Two Kindles for $90 with the checkout code 2PACK at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Kindle
  • Gear
  • Deals

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes