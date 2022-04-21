The best free VPN for Chrome

If you have a Chromebook or don’t want yet another program on your Windows desktop there is an alternative to a full VPN: a Chrome extension. Many people are looking for a VPN solely to use with their web browser anyway. So why bother with the full program? With an extension you can have your browser appear as if it’s somewhere else, while the rest of your desktop programs use the local IP address.

Even better, depending on your needs, you can get this service for free. There are a number of free “VPN” extensions in the Chrome Web Store. The problem is the same with all other types of free services, however. Namely, which ones do you trust? All of the extension recommendations we have here have been tested by us and the services have been reviewed on Windows.

VPNs vs. proxies

The services recommended here also come as full VPNs when you download their respective desktop apps. But as Chrome extensions, these services are almost always proxies.

What’s the difference? A VPN connects all of your computer’s traffic to its servers. When that happens, no matter whether you’re connecting with Chrome or the Epic Games Launcher, your computer programs believe they are in whatever location you selected in the VPN app.

A proxy via a Chrome extension, meanwhile, only tunnels the traffic for the browser it’s running in. The only exception to this is on Chrome OS where Google provides an API that allows Chrome extensions to function as a VPN. That API is not available on other operating systems such as Windows or macOS. In this article, however, we won’t worry about that distinction. Nearly all of the extensions identify themselves as proxies with the exception of ZenMate. We’ve asked ZenMate to clarify their status on Chrome OS, but have yet to hear back.

To learn more about VPNs, see our recommendations for best full-featured VPN services. It can help you decide which VPN is best for use outside of a browser-based VPN proxy.

1. CyberGhost: Simplicity is best MSRP: $47.88 Best Prices Today: CyberGhost offers good speeds, and as with some others on this list it doesn’t require an account to use its free service on Chrome. CyberGhost’s free proxy offers four locations, and that’s about all there is to it. There are no settings or extra features. What makes this extension our top choice is that it has no bandwidth limits or usage caps. There are no settings to speak of, but it does show a small ad for upgrading to its paid service at the bottom of the extension window. Read our full CyberGhost review 2. Windscribe : Awesomeness with limits MSRP: $9.00 per month Best Prices Today: Even though Windscribe isn’t at the top of any of our other best VPN lists, we really like this service. It has good speeds and a nice free offering. Usage is limited to 2GB per month, which is pretty good for everyday web browsing. It won’t be as good for streaming at 1080p or higher—you’d max out your bandwidth in less than an hour. You get 14 virtual locations to choose from, but not any of the Netflix streaming specialty servers. Free users can also use Windscribe’s ad-blocking features that includes a number of helpful additions like dismissing all those cookie notification banners (not on by default), and blocking for social networking widgets and buttons (also not on by default). You don’t have to give Windscribe your email address, but you do need to create an account with a username and password. The downside is you’ll need to remember them both as there will be no hope of account recovery without an email address. Read our full Windscribe Pro review 3. ZenMate: Basics with a dash of security MSRP: $60.00 Best Prices Today: Another worthy choice is ZenMate. We haven’t looked at ZenMate in quite some time, but we hope to rectify that soon. ZenMate on Chrome is fairly simple. It offers four locations for free including the U.S. As with Windscribe, the free servers don’t include any of the specialty streaming servers. ZenMate also has a number of security features you can activate, including tracker-, cookie-, and malware-blocking. There’s also a protection feature for when you enter credit cards. ZenMate’s free service doesn’t require a login, but it does have ads encouraging you to upgrade to its paid service. It also doesn’t have usage limitations, but speeds are capped at 2 megabytes per second. Read our full ZenMate review 4. Hide.me: Just the basics MSRP: $100 Best Prices Today: Hide.me is another good choice for a free proxy Chrome extension. It doesn’t state that it has any bandwidth limits—though the free service for Windows maxes out at 10GB—and it doesn’t require an email address. Hide.me offers three server choices as well as protection from WebRTC IP leaks in this free offering. Read our full Hide.me review

What to look for in a free Chrome VPN/proxy extension

The first thing we’d strongly suggest is downloading an extension from a well-known service. Even with proxies, little-known services may be up to no good, and there’s less chance of that from known quantities. Also, watch out for unofficial apps from known VPNs. These are easy to identify if you look carefully at the “Offered by” line underneath the extension title in the Chrome Web Store. You can also verify whether it’s the real deal by checking out the downloads page on the website of your VPN of choice.

If you just want to use something short term we’d also recommend going for a service that doesn’t require a login. That said, don’t let the account requirement hold you back from using Windscribe’s extension if you like the extra features.

Speeds may also be a consideration, but all the VPNs mentioned here are fast enough for uses like web browsing and video streaming so that shouldn’t be an issue—even with ZenMate’s limits.

How we tested

We didn’t consider speeds as strongly as we have in other articles. That’s because the uses for the browser are more limited. That said, speeds were still a factor and we relied on the results from our Windows app testing as a guide. For Windows testing, we test each service over the course of three separate days. During each test day we select five country locations spread throughout the world and test each location three times. We also take the base speed—i.e., the speed without a VPN—on each testing day.

We then average the testing speeds and the base speeds to come up with a global average. We then express that average as a percentage of the base speed. The idea is to show about how much of a reduction in speed you can expect from a VPN as opposed to showing hard megabytes-per-second numbers that can vary based on ISP, devices, and other factors.

During our look at the Chrome extensions we also considered the number of locations, extension design, and extra features.

There are a number of other free VPN Chrome extensions available, but if you ask us, these four are your best bets.