This Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is just $10 over MSRP

If you needed a surer sign that the graphics card pricing madness is ending, this is it. GameStop is selling an MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mech for $340. That’s just $10 above the MSRP and one of the best prices we’ve seen. We don’t know how long this price will stick around, but if you need a solid 1080p graphics card, you best jump on this opportunity.

We reviewed the RX 6600 in October and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. “The Radeon RX 6600 is an excellent GPU for 1080p gaming,” we said.

Our biggest gripe at the time was with the price, especially for 1080p. Still, it comes with modern features like ray tracing. In this age of insane GPU prices, we’ll take it when a card comes back down to base reality.

This card isn’t perfect, though. It’s not great at 1440p gameplay, and the ray tracing isn’t quite up to snuff with what you get with the more mature Nvidia implementation. Still, it’s rip-roaring 1080p in a modern graphics card.

For ports, this card has three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1 (for maxing out those high refresh rate monitors).

It’s a solid buy, but who knows for how long?

[Today’s deal: AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mech for $340 at GameStop.]