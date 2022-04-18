Get a whopping 2TB of fast SSD storage for just $166

If you’re looking for some fast storage, today is your lucky day. Best Buy is selling the 2TB WD Blue SN500 for $166. That’s $84 off the MSRP.

When we reviewed the SN550, we gave it four out of five stars. “The WD Blue SN550’s price, and its suitability for the average user, are undeniable. It’s definitely one of the top options in the bargain NVMe market and from a trusted brand name.”

The SN550 isn’t a deluxe model for NVMe storage, but it’s an excellent deal. WD says the SN550 has sequential read speeds up to 2,400 megabytes per second and sequential writes up to 1,800 MBps. Our tests with the 1TB model found these numbers to be accurate.

This drive comes with a five-year warranty and a 900 terabytes written endurance rating. You can also download the usual suite of tools with the Western Digital Dashboard.

This SSD has considerable speed and at a sub-$200 price, it’s a real steal.

[Today’s deal: 2TB WD SN550 for $166 at Best Buy.]