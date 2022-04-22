The best Asus laptops: Best overall, best for gaming, and more

Whether you’re in the market for a powerful workhorse, or something more portable you can toss in a bag, or a laptop with a beautiful OLED display, Asus is known for its innovative designs (hi, dual screens!) and quality products. Here at PCWorld, we’ve personally reviewed a number of Asus laptops. We’ve looked at everything from inexpensive VivoBooks to powerful gaming machines like the ROG Strix and Zephyrus.

To make your search for an Asus laptop easier, we’ve curated a list of the best Asus laptops we’ve tested. However, there’s one laptop that really sets itself apart: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which offers an enticing combination of blazing-fast performance and a compact form factor. The white exterior is easy on the eyes, as well. Not your cup of tea? Lucky for you, we’ve got plenty of other options.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 – Best overall Pros Powerful CPU and GPU performance

Compact and attractive design

Newly added webcam Cons Semi-upgradeable RAM

Keyboard backlighting is subpar MSRP: $1650 (base price) | $2500 (Radeon RX 6800S, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM) Best Prices Today: The ROG Zephyrus G14 is both lightweight and powerful. It weighs just a little over three pounds, which makes it a capable traveling laptop. Thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX6800S GPU, you can expect strong performance as well. The only weakness is the keyboard, which our tester describes as “meh.” It feels a little mushy and the backlighting is rather unimpressive. Nitpicks aside, the Zephyrus G14 is well worth it. In addition to the strong performance, the 1600p display produces vibrant images and the audio is decent. If you’re in the market for a portable Asus laptop that delivers zippy performance, this laptop is a phenomenal pick. Read our full ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review 2. Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED Ultra Slim Laptop – Best OLED display Pros Good productivity performance

Superb display

Rugged design

Great battery life Cons Boring aesthetics

Unimpressive 720p webcam

Unreliable fingerprint scanner

Poor port selection Best Prices Today: Back in the days of old, laptops with OLED displays were something of a far-fetched dream. Nowadays, they’re more mainstream and the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 is one such example. According to our review, the Pro 15 has an “outstanding 15.6-inch 1080p OLED non-touch display at an affordable price.” Wild, right? Shadows are deep and wonderfully rich while brighter spots are super vivid. The color performance is fantastic as well. If you’re looking for a laptop that makes games look great and also satisfies productivity needs, the Pro 15 is a great choice. Read our full ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 OLED Ultra Slim Laptop review 3. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 – Best premium gaming laptop Pros Excellent CPU and GPU performance

Robust and innovative design

Comfortable and customizable keyboard Cons Trackpad requires some pressure

Very high price MSRP: $2,200 (base unit) up to $3,700 (review unit) Best Prices Today: The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a gamer’s ultimate dream. This laptop features lightning-fast GPU and CPU performance plus a stunning 17.3-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rugged all-metal chassis, six speaker sound system, and customizable keyboard really adds to the premium experience as well. However, you’re going to pay out the nose for it. If you’ve got a flexible budget and you won’t settle for anything other than the best of the best, the Zephyrus S17 is truly the bees knees. Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 review 4. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – Best midrange gaming laptop Pros Outclasses every CPU in competing laptops

Radeon RX GPU outclasses similarly-priced GeForce GPUs in conventional gaming.

Surprisingly good audio quality Cons No webcam

Very bulky 280-watt power brick

Nvidia GPUs outclass Radeon in ray tracing and content creation. MSRP: $1649.99 Best Prices Today: Granted, the premium Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 can be out of range for many people’s budgets. Coming in at a more palatable price point is the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advanced Edition, another all-AMD laptop that delivers fast CPU and GPU performance without busting your wallet. It’s packing an AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (comparable to an RTX 3070 or 3080), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. According to our review, the GPU “doesn’t outpace higher-wattage RTX 3080 laptop GPUs, but it’s a worthy competitor for conventional gaming tasks.” Unsurprisingly, the Strix G15 is one chunky machine, measuring 28mm at its thickest part. Although the additional thickness allows more space for cooling components, it’s not very portable. But, as long as you don’t plan on taking this laptop everywhere you go, it’s a powerful gaming rig that’s well worth the money. Read our full Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review 5. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 – Most portable Pros Big performance in a small package

Bright, crisp display

Compatible with XG Mobile for GPU boost Cons Versatility doesn’t come cheap

Detachable keyboard poor fit for gamers MSRP: $1,899.99 Best Prices Today: If versatility and portability are your bag, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a worthy option. With its detachable keyboard, you can easily convert the Flow Z13 from a 3-pound ultraportable clamshell into a 2.6-pound tablet. In both instances you’ll benefit from the the Z13’s bright, crisp 1920×1200 IPS touch display. It’s Core i9-12900H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics make it suitable for gaming, though you’d probably want to invest in an external keyboard and mouse for the best experience. It’s a unique combination of qualities that’s admittedly not for everyone, but if you’re looking for maximum flexibility, it’s a capable performer, albeit at a premium price. Read our full Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 review 6. Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – Best for content creation Pros Dual OLED screens are a boon for mobile content creation

Great keyboard and extra-loud speakers

Includes a backpack, palm rest, ergonomic stand, and stylus Cons Small trackpad that hates lefties

Dual-screen software takes some getting used to

Tech specs slightly underperform comparable laptops MSRP: $2999.99 Best Prices Today: Now for something completely different. The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 gives users dual screens: a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel that shines at a bright 440 nits while covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut—a serious screen for serious content creators—and, in a truly interesting twist, a secondary 14-inch 3840×1100 OLED screen situated above the keyboard. Windows counts it as a second monitor and you can use bundled Asus software to use it for all kinds of helpful tasks—say, as a trackpad or for summoning a panel of touch controls for select Adobe apps. The UX582 packs abundant firepower, including a high-end overclockable Core i9 chip, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It’s basically a portable high-end PC workstation, though the lack of an SD card reader may prove irksome. You can always buy an external SD reader and slap it into one of the laptops dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, though. You might also consider a less expensive version than our review model, which switches out the high-end overclockable Core i9 chip for a Core i7 chip, and drops the memory down to 16GB, on sale for $2,400 at Amazon. It should still be plenty speedy for video editing but costs significantly less. Read our full Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 review

How we tested

The PCWorld team puts each and every Windows laptop through a series of benchmarks that test GPU and CPU performance, battery life, and so on. The idea is to push the laptop to its limits and then compare it against others we’ve tested. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each test and the reasons why we run them.

Windows laptops

PCMark 10 : PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on.

: PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on. HandBrake : HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file.

: HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file. Cinebench : Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time.

: Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time. 3DMark : 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips.

: 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. Video rundown test: To gauge battery life, we loop a 4K video using Windows 10’s Movies & TV app until the laptop dies.

What to look for in a laptop

Ah, here we are at the billion dollar question. What parts and features matter most in a laptop? Well, it really depends on your personal lifestyle and what you plan on using it for. If you travel a bunch for work, it’s probably a good idea to invest in a laptop with solid battery life and a lightweight body. If you’re a gamer, your needs will be different. Here’s a rundown of some key features to take into account.