This RTX 3060-powered Acer laptop will scream through games for just $900

If you need a gaming laptop with a high refresh rate display, head over to Micro Center. The retailer, famous for in-store only super deals, is selling an AMD-based Acer Nitro 5 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $900. That’s $210 off of the sticker price.

The CPU for this PC is the Ryzen 7 5800H, which has eight cores, sixteen threads, and a boost clock to 4.4GHz. For RAM you get 16GB, which is the sweet spot for gaming PCs. It also has a 512GB hard drive. That’s not a ton of storage, but as long as you’re okay with swapping out games to keep under the limit, it’ll be fine.

The display is 15.6 inches with 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. You can expect 60fps or higher for 1080p gaming, though we wouldn’t expect to see 144Hz on Ultra for more demanding games. If higher refresh rates are more important than graphics quality for you, then be prepared to dial it down.

Overall, this is a nice gaming laptop at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Nitro 5 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $900.]