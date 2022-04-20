This convertible $540 Lenovo laptop is on sale for $299

If you’re looking for a laptop with a 1080p display, you’re in luck. Right now, Walmart is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with a Tiger Lake Core i3 for just $300. That’s $240 off of the MSRP.

This laptop’s 14-inch touchscreen features 1080p resolution, which is a bit of a surprise. Typically, you’d expect a $300 laptop to cut corners to keep the cost down, but not here.

As for processing power, it’s packing an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4. That’s a dual-core CPU with four threads and a solid boost to 4.1GHz. Since it’s a relatively new CPU, we can expect it to fly through productivity tasks. However, it may stutter with more intense files–no Excel esports here.

The operating system is Windows 11 in S Mode, but you can easily do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 11.

The laptop has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There are some trade-offs, sure, but overall this is a fantastic value for the money. This would be a good option for someone who wants something light and easy to travel with.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for $300 at Walmart.]