Save $250 on this fantastic Roomba that vacuums, mops, and empties itself

If you want to spend a little less on a deluxe robot vacuum, today is the day. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba S9+ a self-emptying station and the iRobot Braava Jet m6 bundle for $999. That’s $250 off of the most recent price for this bundle.

When we reviewed the S9+ back in 2021, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The S9+ is worth every penny,” we said. It’s also our pick as the most sophisticated robot vacuum you can get in our very own 2022 roundup.

We also reviewed the iRobot Braava Jet m6 and gave it an equally powerful 4.5 out of 5 stars plus an Editors’ Choice Award. “Its smart features, superb navigation, and customized cleaning modes are worth the money if you have a lot of hard floors in your home,” we said.

The S9+ features excellent suction power and a three-stage cleaning system. Both the separate mopping robot and robot vacuum feature vSLAM navigation and Wi-Fi connectivity. Plus, they can link up together and tag team a cleaning session. Look, we could go on and on about features here, but the bottom line is there’s a lot of value here at an awesome price.

[Today’s deal: iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle for $999 at Amazon.]