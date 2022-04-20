Home / PCs & Components / News
Why you should wait to build a new PC

You can always wait for better PC hardware, but now's a particularly good time to see what's on the horizon.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
With powerful new hardware on the market and graphics cards finally dipping down towards reasonable prices, Adam is ready to build a new gaming desktop. But hold your horses: Gordon has five reasons that he (and you) should wait a little while before taking the plunge. Want to know why? Then check out the latest PCWorld YouTube video!

Gordon Ung’s advice might sound familiar to any PC builder out there: new hardware is going to be a lot better. But isn’t that always true? Yes, but right now there’s a confluence of new tech that’s right on the horizon. A new generation of CPUs in Intel’s 13th-generation Core designs and AMD’s Ryzen 4 architecture could be a huge leap forward. Those new designs should make DDR5 memory a lot cheaper and more accessible, and new, more power-hungry GPUs are coming in with an upgrade to ATX 3.0 power supplies to turn them on. Finally, all this extra hardware might be capped off by a vast increase in storage read and write speed with solid-state drives based on the next generation PCIe 5 interface.

In short, if you can wait six months to a year to start your next build, you’ll find your high-end choices greatly expanded. Of course that isn’t all that helpful if you need a new PC right now. If you just can’t wait, you’ll still see some amazing performance compared to a desktop from just a few years ago. If you like this kind of quick video tip, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

