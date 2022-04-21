Are GPU prices really falling? You bet! EVGA’s RTX 3050 is back down to $250

Another flash of light appears on the horizon as our graphics card pricing nightmare slowly wanes. Right now, Evga is selling its GeForce RTX 3050 XC at the MSRP of $250. That’s excellent, as this card costs about $400 on eBay.

We reviewed the RTX 3050 in January and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. It’s a good budget graphics card. We said the card “delivers great 1080p gaming performance with modern features.” As for the MSRP, the RTX 3050 was priced at $300, which was fair given the insanity of graphics card pricing at the time. But here we are just a few short months later and the prices are coming back down to Earth.

With this card, you can expect some solid 1080p gameplay. However, ultra graphics are going to be hard to come by at 60 frames-per-second, especially if you want to enable visual treats like ray tracing. Instead, you’ll need to dial down to high or medium depending on the game.

Still, this is a good modern card that you won’t have to overpay for.

