Load up that new PC with Windows 10 Home for just $50

If you’re building a new PC and dreading the pricey cost of a new Windows license, we’ve got a deal for you. The PCWorld Software Store is selling Windows 10 Home for $50. That’s $90 cheaper than the usual price for Windows 10 and 11 Home.

Why get Windows 10 in the age of Windows 11? For starters, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free after the installation if you want to. Besides, there are many people (like our Windows reviewer) who aren’t fans of the changes in Windows 11.

There’s a lot of good stuff going on with the new operating system, but there are admittedly some annoying bits, especially in the interface. The right context menu comes to mind for one and the Start Menu needs some work, but then there are some nice improvements like bringing the clock back to all displays on multi-monitor set-ups.

Quibbles aside, if you’ve built a new gaming PC, you probably want one basic thing from your operating system: a legit Windows license. That’s what this deal gets you for a lot less.

[Today’s deal: Windows 10 Home for $50 at the PCWorld Software Store.]