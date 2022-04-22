Home / Laptops
This RTX-powered Acer gaming laptop is on sale for a ridiculously low $660

Amazon is selling an Acer Nitro 5 with a high refresh rate display and a 3050 for just $660.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Are you in the market for a budget gaming laptop? Well, today’s your lucky day. Amazon’s selling the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $660. This 1080p gaming machine offers some solid specs for a killer price.

We haven’t personally tested this version of the Nitro 5, but we generally like the line, as this review will attest. The Acer Nitro 5 that’s on sale today features a quad-core, eight-thread Intel “Comet Lake” Core i5-10300H. This CPU has a maximum boost to 4.5GHz. It may be two years old, but this is a good processor for 1080p gaming.

The GPU is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. You probably won’t reach 144Hz if you set the graphics to Ultra. However, if you dial down the graphics, the GPU will likely hit above 60 frames-per-second.

This laptop is packing 8GB of RAM and storage is a little light at 256GB. Nevertheless, if you keep this laptop primarily a gaming machine, you’ll be able to fit a few games on here. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and a backlit keyboard.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

