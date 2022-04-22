Monoprice does it again: This huge 165Hz 1440p monitor is just $275

If you want a new 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitor, you could pay $300 or more for it. The other option is to head over to Monoprice and pick-up a similar display for a little less. Monoprice is known for their affordable gear. The online retailer is selling its Dark Matter 31.5-inch 1440p display with a refresh rate of 165Hz for $275. That’s $125 off of the MSRP and better than you’ll find elsewhere for a similar display.

While many gamers focus on 1080p and 4K, 1440p is the sweet spot between the two. It’s noticeably better than 1080p, but not as expensive as 4K and resource demands aren’t as heavy.

This monitor isn’t curved, but it’s a nice size. For ports, it has two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2. It also has Vesa Adaptive Sync for syncing up the refresh rates on your graphics card. This will work on all AMD cards and most GeForce cards.

The display features a 178-degree viewing angle and it uses Vesa’s 100×100 mounting pattern if you’re thinking about hoisting this thing on the wall. Monoprice also sells this monitor with a one-year “pixel perfect” warranty to protect from dead pixels in the first twelve months.

[Today’s deal: Dark Matter 31.5-inch 1440p display for $275 at Monoprice.]