Store all of your favorite games for $100 with this 5TB external hard drive

Need more storage for your games? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out this Newegg deal. The online retailer is selling the 5TB WD Black P10 for $100 with the checkout code BTEBRB522. That’s 10 percent off the usual price and better than you’ll find elsewhere right now.

The WD Black P10 is designed as a game drive for consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation as well as PCs and Macs if you want to reformat the drive. This is a portable hard drive, meaning it grabs power to run from a USB port as opposed to desktop drives that need a separate power source. This makes it very convenient to quickly swap between machines if you’re using it to share files.

WD says the drive can hold up to 125 games assuming each one is about 40GB each. That said, plenty of games start at 50GB or higher, so your mileage may vary.

This hard drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection, so it should have surprisingly zippy transfer speeds, especially if your computer has a port that’s the same generation or newer. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

If you need extra storage for a PC or console, this is a nice deal.

[Today’s deal: WD Black P10 for $100 at Newegg.]