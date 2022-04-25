Amazon’s Echo Dot is on sale at its cheapest price yet

When it comes to setting timers or getting traffic updates, nothing beats the convenience of a smart speaker. If you haven’t got one already, right now is a good day to buy. Amazon is selling the fourth-generation Echo Dot for $28. That’s $21 off of the usual price.

In our review of the Echo Dot, we gave it four out of five stars. We liked its improved audio and revamped design. This is still the latest version of the Dot, so you won’t find an upgrade anywhere just yet–though it’s likely coming soon.

What’s really important about a smart speaker, however, isn’t so much the hardware as the cloud service it connects to. In this case, that’s Amazon’s Alexa, which has a bunch of third-party services you can use, which are called skills. You can control compatible smart home gear with it, play music from streaming services, and more.

This is an excellent smart speaker at a great price.

[Today’s deal: Fourth-generation Echo Dot for $28 on Amazon.]