Work towards CompTIA certification with this bundle

Few of us are IT experts. You may need help troubleshooting even fundamental PC issues. But if you have a desire to elevate your IT skills while also preparing yourself for a potentially six-figure career, you might want to consider earning CompTIA certifications.

With the 2022 CompTIA CyberSecurity Certification Paths Bundle, you’ll receive content that could prepare you for four in-demand certifications in cybersecurity and beyond.

This bundle offers lifetime access to more than ten hours of exam prep for CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004), CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), and CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002). It’s taught by CramWise, an education company that specializes in exam prep materials for Cisco, AWS, and CompTIA exams.

In addition to prep materials, you’ll also get access to Exam Simulators with Performance-Based Questions (PBQs) and IT labs that follow the official CompTIA certification exam objectives to ensure you pass the exams on your first try.

Get on the CompTIA certification track. The 2022 CompTIA CyberSecurity Certification Paths Bundle is on sale for 70% off $99 at just $29 now.

The 2022 CompTIA CyberSecurity Certification Paths Bundle: Lifetime Access – $29

