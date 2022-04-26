One of our favorite affordable SSDs is even cheaper today

If you want some seriously speedy NVMe storage at a good price, you’ve got until Sunday to point your browser at Amazon. The online retailer is selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $92.58. That’s better than the usual $110.

In our review of the Gold P31, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The SK Hynix Gold P31 performs like a top-tier drive, but it’s priced just slightly higher than bargain drives,” we said. For some time, it was our top pick for the best NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. It has since been replaced by the PNY CS2140. However, one of the deficits against the Gold P31 was the price and a slower sequential read speed compared to its rival. Right now, the Gold P31 is basically the same price as the PNY.

SK Hynix promises sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 megabytes per second and writes of up to 3,200MB/s. In our review, the read speeds were spot on while the writes were a bit faster than advertised. The Gold P31 also comes with a five-year warranty and it’s rated for up to 1,200 terabytes written.

This is an excellent deal for a fantastic PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $92.58 at Amazon.]