Need an affordable Windows laptop? Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i is just $300

Office Depot has one heck of a deal on a Lenovo IdeaPad with a 1080p display.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Are you in the market for an inexpensive Windows laptop? Well, today is your lucky day. Office Depot is currently selling a version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with a Tiger Lake Intel Core i3 and 1TB of storage for just $300. That’s a savings of $100.

This IdeaPad 3i would be a nice alternative to a Chromebook for about the same price. It’ll probably run Office apps well enough if you prefer Excel to cloud-based services. However, it probably won’t smoothly run an e-sports file.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and the CPU is a Core i3-1115G4, which has two cores, four threads, and a boost to 4.1Ghz. It’s packing 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned 1TB of storage. It’s also has Wi-Fi 6 and it’s running Windows 11.

The only downside is the storage, which is a hard drive and not an NVMe. This impacts the speed. Still, at this price it’s well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3i for $300 at Office Depot.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

