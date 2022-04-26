Need an affordable Windows laptop? Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i is just $300

Are you in the market for an inexpensive Windows laptop? Well, today is your lucky day. Office Depot is currently selling a version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with a Tiger Lake Intel Core i3 and 1TB of storage for just $300. That’s a savings of $100.

This IdeaPad 3i would be a nice alternative to a Chromebook for about the same price. It’ll probably run Office apps well enough if you prefer Excel to cloud-based services. However, it probably won’t smoothly run an e-sports file.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and the CPU is a Core i3-1115G4, which has two cores, four threads, and a boost to 4.1Ghz. It’s packing 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned 1TB of storage. It’s also has Wi-Fi 6 and it’s running Windows 11.

The only downside is the storage, which is a hard drive and not an NVMe. This impacts the speed. Still, at this price it’s well worth a look.

