Prep for seven different CompTIA certification exams for just $29

Want to pursue a lucrative career in IT? Then you’ll need certifications that prove to recruiters you’re qualified, so we’re highlighting the 2022 CompTIA Certification Paths Bundle and offering it to readers for only $29.
This convenient and economically priced package is ideal for individuals interested in the information technology field. It’s packed with 15 hours of content, including exam simulators with performance-based questions (PBQs) and CompTIA labs that can build your hands-on experience. Plus, the courses are delivered online, so there are no physical classes to attend.
With the 2022 CompTIA Certification Paths Bundle, students will prepare themselves to earn these coveted and industry-recognized credentials:
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA Network+
- CompTIA Security+
- CompTIA Linux+
- CompTIA CySA+
- CompTIA PenTest+
- CompTIA Data+
Every single course is delivered by the folks at CramWise. This company specializes in exam prep materials, so you’ll be learning these skills using a system that has proven to be effective. Right now, the material in the 2022 CompTIA Certification Paths Bundle costs $29, or just $4 per exam covered, making it an affordable way to prepare for your exams.
The 2022 CompTIA Certification Paths Bundle – $29
Prices subject to change.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.