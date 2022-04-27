Huzzah! You can finally get a Radeon RX 6600 XT for MSRP

Graphics card prices are returning to normal, at least in fits and starts. This is the third time we’ve spotted a graphics card at its usual selling price. Newegg is currently selling the MSI Mech AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT for $380 after a $20 mail-in rebate. That’s the original MSRP and better than the plus-$400 you’ll pay elsewhere.

The 6600 XT is a very good 1080p gaming card. You can expect solid 60 frames-per-second or more on ultra graphics settings on most games. However, there will be games where you’ll need to dial it down to high. The 6600 XT will also perform well at 1440p. That’s based on testing with a PCIe 4.0 system, which this card is built for. It’ll work on PCIe 3.0, too. This card also features one HDMI 2.1 port and three Display Port 1.4.

In our review, we gave the 6600XT three out of five stars. The biggest ding against it was the high price. That said, that’s the case for most graphics cards these days. At least this one is back to its MSRP after the mail-in rebate.

[Today’s deal: MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 XT for $380 at Newegg.]