Experience buttery smooth gaming for cheap with this $137 LG monitor

Amazon's dropped $33 off the price of a 24-inch LG gaming display
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re looking for a budget gaming monitor, Amazon has a deal for you. The online retailer is selling a 24-inch LG FreeSync monitor for $137. That’s $33 off of the usual price.

The LG-24MP60G features a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, which isn’t amazing but it’ll make a difference on a budget gaming rig since it can exceed the standard 60Hz. Add FreeSync to the mix for buttery smooth frames and you have an excellent stutter-free experience above 60 frames-per-second. LG also added a “reader mode” to the monitor, which is supposed to reduce blue light to keep eye fatigue to a minimum.

This monitor is a little small. However, if you’re up for paying double, LG’s equipped these monitors with thin bezels on the sides and top. That way you can slap two together with a minimal visual break in a multi-monitor gaming setup. These panels would also be good for a four-monitor setup if you need a powerful productivity station.

It also has a 1 millisecond response time.

If you need a new monitor (or set of monitors) at a good price this is a good one too look at.

[Today’s deal: 24-inch 1080p LG gaming monitor for $137 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

