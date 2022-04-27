Experience buttery smooth gaming for cheap with this $137 LG monitor

If you’re looking for a budget gaming monitor, Amazon has a deal for you. The online retailer is selling a 24-inch LG FreeSync monitor for $137. That’s $33 off of the usual price.

The LG-24MP60G features a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, which isn’t amazing but it’ll make a difference on a budget gaming rig since it can exceed the standard 60Hz. Add FreeSync to the mix for buttery smooth frames and you have an excellent stutter-free experience above 60 frames-per-second. LG also added a “reader mode” to the monitor, which is supposed to reduce blue light to keep eye fatigue to a minimum.

This monitor is a little small. However, if you’re up for paying double, LG’s equipped these monitors with thin bezels on the sides and top. That way you can slap two together with a minimal visual break in a multi-monitor gaming setup. These panels would also be good for a four-monitor setup if you need a powerful productivity station.

LG added a “reader mode” to the monitor, which is supposed to reduce blue light to keep eye fatigue to a minimum. It also has a 1 millisecond response time.

If you need a new monitor (or set of monitors) at a good price this is a good one too look at.

[Today’s deal: 24-inch 1080p LG gaming monitor for $137 at Amazon.]