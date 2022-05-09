Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master review: A cost-effective motherboard for Ryzen fans

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros Premium feel and build quality

Useful features like three M.2 slots, PCIe Gen 4

Tasteful design and RGB

Suitable for all Ryzen CPUs

Priced reasonably Cons Older Wi-Fi 6, and no 10Gbe LAN

No future upgrade path after Ryzen 5000

Design may be bland for some Our Verdict Cutting-edge specs are cool and all, but most builders are better off focusing on features that pay dividends in the here and now. This is where the Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master comes in.

Best Prices Today: Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master

Retailer Price Delivery $359.99 Free View

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master exemplifies what AMD’s Ryzen brought to the table: high-end performance with good value for your buck.

Sure, you can opt for more extreme variants, or even cheaper motherboards, but none provide the satisfying mix of features for the price as something like the X570 Master.

We will go over the specs and features available on the X570 Master, best CPUs to pop into it, and how the motherboard compares versus the newest competition.

Thiago Trevisan / Foundry

Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master: The specs

It certainly isn’t the latest and greatest—we’ll reserve that for Intel’s 12th-gen platform with its DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5. The X570 Master still packs a punch in the features department, and sticks to more realistic, tried-and-true tech like DDR4.

ATX form factor

Support for AMD Ryzen 3000 and 5000 CPUs

14 phase digital VRM

DDR4

PCIe Gen 4

Three M.2 slots

10 USB ports on back, one is USB C Gen 2

Intel Wi-Fi 6

Realtek 2.5Gbe LAN

RGB Fusion with RGB headers

6 SATA 6GB/s ports

Integrated I/O shield

USB Gen 2 3.2

Q Flash Plus—update BIOS without a CPU

Dual BIOS support

9118 ESS Sabre DAC

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master: Unique features

You’ve seen the specs, now let’s discuss which ones will have the most impact on real-world use. Yes, there’s even an integrated I/O shield here—you’ll never have that embarrassing mishap again!

Positives:

You’ll find capable networking: 2.5Gbe LAN and 1Gb LAN Wi-Fi 6 is also included Three M.2 slots with heat shields, ample support for gaming builds Good overall 14-stage power and VRM cooling support for even the mighty Ryzen 9 5950X PCIe Gen 4 for M.2 and GPU slots DDR4 only, but readily available and stable performance win the day versus DDR5 Tremendous range of CPUs to choose from over the years Q Flash Plus—update BIOS without a CPU, comes in handy—plus includes a dual BIOS Lots of internal USB headers, and fan headers for even complex builds Priced well at under $400 for a mid- to high-range motherboard with a premium feel

Downsides:

Lack of DDR5 means no future-proofing PCIe Gen 4 is more than enough now, but Gen 5 is here on Intel already No 10Gbe LAN or Wi-Fi 6E—you’ll need a more expensive motherboard for these options Plenty of USB ports, but not all are the fastest Gen 3 Chipset fan is here, and is controlled in BIOS No future CPU upgradability after Ryzen 5000

Thiago Trevisan / Foundry

Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master: Design

Matte finishes, angular shapes, and even the Gigabyte Eagle all add to the experience of this nicely designed motherboard. Functional design elements such as the M.2 heat shields provide a nice aesthetic touch while keeping things cool.

Tastefully done RGB elements encompass the left side of the motherboard, with an overall monochromatic design that easily fits into most build themes.

We’ve mentioned the integrated I/O shield, which really should be standard on any motherboard. The “Base plate armor” on the back also contributes to the premium feel, giving the board a rugged, high-end look.

Thiago Trevisan / Foundry

Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master: Performance and BIOS

Originally meant to handle even the Ryzen 9 3950X, this board design has adapted well to more recent chip updates such as the newer 5950X. This motherboard is equally at home with mid-range options, too—perfectly matched with a Ryzen 5 5600X. The newly released Ryzen 7 5800X3D is also a great fit for builders seeking ultimate gaming performance.

With a direct 14 phase digital VRM power design, it may be missing the 19 phase of its Z690 Aorus Master brethren, but it’s still more than sufficient “overkill” for even the 16-core Ryzen 9 behemoth.

Thiago Trevisan / Foundry

The Gigabyte BIOS has improved over the years, and it’s a fairly simple layout for most users. Those who wish to tinker, can head to advanced mode and have more granular control over CPU and memory overclocking, too.

Thiago Trevisan / Foundry

Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master: Bottom line

With AMD’s AM4 platform coming to an end this year, the X570 Gigabyte Aorus Master can still compete well, even against the likes of Intel’s 12th-gen PCIe and DDR5 improvements.

In the real world, the vast selection of CPUs, from Ryzen 3000 to 5000, coupled with a reasonable price tag keep this motherboard in the running. BIOS and performance will be more stable, and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe performance is already very impressive. DDR5 is bleeding edge, but diminishing returns ensure that you’ll likely not notice a difference —other than the higher price tag.

Given that AMD has released what is likely the last AM4 CPU with the 5800X3D, that’s a very sensible option to pair with this motherboard. (Check out Alaina Yee’s article on 5 things to know about the 5800X3D.)

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master Read our review MSRP: $469.99 Best Prices Today:

Sure, the Z690 Aorus Master packs even more high-end features—such as 10Gbe LAN, newer Wi-Fi 6E, and DDR5—but you’ll also end up spending more on average as a result.

The X570 Aorus Master is still a very respectable motherboard, with just the right features-to-cost ratio. When you consider the vast available pool of DDR4 RAM and Ryzen CPUs that are now heavily discounted, it’s still a sensible choice. Keep in mind that later this year there will be new chipset upgrades for AMD’s Ryzen and X570 will be surpassed.