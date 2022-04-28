Need a new monitor or keyboard? Check out Amazon’s one-day sale on PC gear

You looking to save on some PC gear? Well, today is your lucky day. Amazon’s having a one-day sale on a bunch of PC products. You can find good prices on keyboards, laptops, monitors, PC cases, and more. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday. Here are our top picks.

First up is the 2TB Crucial X6 external SSD drive for $137. That’s $33 off of the most recent price. 2TB external SSDs typically sell for about $200 or more, so this is an excellent price. When we reviewed the Crucial X6, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It’s also our top pick as the best budget option for external SSDs.

The next item is the Razer Hunstman V2 tenkeyless gaming keyboard for $100. This keyboard doesn’t have mechanical switches. Instead, it’s using optical switches with an 8,000Hz polling rate. It has a detachable Type-C cable, double shot PBT keycaps, RGB lighting, and an ergonomic wrist rest.

Finally, there’s the Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE for $140. That’s down from $173. We reviewed this headset and gave it four out of five stars. We really liked the design, the excellent microphone, and the solid sound.

There are a lot of other items to look at if you don’t like what we have here and it’s all under $300.

[Today’s deal: PC products under $300 for one day only at Amazon.]