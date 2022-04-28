Get a massive amount of microSD storage for just $13

Adding a little extra storage to a smartphone or tablet just got a bit cheaper. Amazon is selling the 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card for $12.44. Cards of this class and capacity usually sell for about $20, so you get some nice savings with this one.

This microSD card would work well in a digital camera or mobile device. It’s rated for 4K video capture with a video speed class of 30 (V30) and UHS speed class of 3. It also has an application performance class A2, which promises faster app loading times for smartphones.

SanDisk says this microSD card has read speeds up to 160 megabytes per second and up to 90 megabytes per second write speeds. It’s also temperature proof and water proof. If you wanted to access the storage via a USB port, you’ll need to pick up a reader.

If you need a boatload of storage, this card is a fantastic option.

[Today’s deal: 128GB SanDisk Extreme for $12.44 at Amazon.]