News

Audacity developer puts the ‘proper’ version on the Microsoft Store

Hopefully, this will put an end to the knockoffs.
Mark Hachman
By Mark Hachman
Senior Editor, PCWorld
Audacity Microsoft Store
Microsoft

At press time, there are approximately six apps on the Microsoft Store all claiming to be the iconic audio editor, Audacity. As of today, however, there is only one authentic version.

Martin Keary, head of product at Audacity, wrote that he has finally seen the “proper” version of Audacity published on the Microsoft Store. That version of Audacity can be found on the Store app, here.

“Due to the ludicrous number of fake ‘Audacity’s on the Microsoft store, which charge users for non-functional or very limited applications, I’ve now (finally) taken the name back and have published the proper, free version for the first time,” Keary tweeted.

The version listed on the Store app says that it is “developed by the Muse Group & the Audacity Open Source Community,” which is the lead developer of the software according to Audacity’s “about,” or credits page. It’s somewhat of a wonder, then, that three of the versions listed on the Microsoft Store charge for the privilege, specifically $4.99 a pop, when the software was released as open-source software in May 2000.

Longtime users of Microsoft’s storefront know that the Store app suffers from a lack of apps, but also knockoffs that can dilute the value of the original—if it’s even there. Keary was apparently fed up enough that he took action, and the Store is better for it.

If you’re still not sure whether you’re downloading the correct version, however, you can always go straight to Audacity’s download page and get the latest version yourself, in either a 32-bit or 64-bit version for Windows. Audacity 3.1.3 was released last December, with up to 50 percent performance improvements compared to the previous version.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Senior Editor

As PCWorld's senior editor, Mark focuses on Microsoft news and chip technology, among other beats. He has formerly written for PCMag, BYTE, Slashdot, eWEEK, and ReadWrite.

Coupon Codes

  • B&H Promo CodeB&H discount: Up to 40% off refurbished electronics
  • Walmart promo codeWalmart coupon code for $10 off Mother's Day gifts & foods
  • Dell CouponLast week: Up to 50% off at Spring Sale Event - Dell coupon
  • Best Buy Coupon15% off or more at Best Buy's offer of the day
  • JCPenney couponFriends & Family Savings: Additional 30% off all purchases with JCPenney coupon code
  • Staples couponBuy Hammermill Copy Plus Paper 10 Reams for 34% Off