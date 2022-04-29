This RTX-loaded Dell gaming laptop is on sale for a low $850

If you haven’t been satisfied with your gaming rig lately, you should take a look at this deal we found over at Dell. The online retailer is selling its G15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $833 (when you choose the 512GB storage option). That’s $452 off of the MSRP and a solid price tag all around.

This gaming laptop would be an excellent option for fast 1080p gaming. Although you won’t be able to run every game on ultra graphics settings, this laptop should still provide a fairly smooth experience, even if you’ve got to dial it down a tad.

The 3050 Ti is an RTX GPU, which means it supports Nvidia enhanced features such as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and real-time ray tracing. The latter can dramatically improve the visuals by helping game lighting behave in a more naturalistic way. DLSS, meanwhile, provides higher quality visuals while using the laptop’s computing resources more efficiently. Both features need to be supported by the game in order to work.

This Dell has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The higher refresh rate means smoother visuals. It also has a Ryzen 7 5800H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

