Control your humble abode with the Google Nest Hub smart display for just $50

Target has an amazing deal for you today on a Google Nest Hub if you also pick-up another smart home product.
It’s a good day to get your hands on some smart home gear. Target has a killer deal on the second-generation Google Nest Hub. You can get the smart display for $50 (half off) when you purchase another Google Nest Smart Home product such as the always popular Google Nest Thermostat. The thermostat is on sale for $100, which is down from $130. If you just want the Nest Hub, you can get it for $65. That’s down from $100.

When we reviewed the second-generation Nest Hub in early 2021, we gave it four out of five stars. “The new, $99 Nest Hub makes for a great purchase if you don’t already have a smart display on your bedside table,” we said.

Smart displays are excellent tools that can do everything a smart speaker can do just with the added feature of visuals. For example, a smart display can show you the weather forecast and maps and routes as well as play videos.

If you’re going for the $50 deal, the Nest Thermostat is a good option. It can automate your home’s heating and cooling needs as well as detect when someone is nearby. This version of the Nest Thermostat doesn’t support remote room sensors, but if offers a lot of value for the sale price. We actually gave the Nest Thermostat four out of five stars in our review.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Hub (gen 2) for $50 when you purchase a second Google Nest smart home product at Target.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

