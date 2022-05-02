Get this ultra portable HP Chromebook for just $300

Chromebooks are fantastically simple devices that help you get online quickly. Right now, Best Buy is selling a nice looking “Chromebook” that’s more tablet than book. The big box retailer is selling the 11-inch HP Chromebook x2 for $300. That’s $300 off of the usual price. The deal lasts until May 15.

This tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen with 2160-by-1440 resolution, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c, which has 8 cores and threads and a boost up to 2.4GHz. When we reviewed this laptop back in February, we liked its all-day battery life and lightweight form factor. “The 2-in-1 factor makes it really versatile and convenient, as you can use it like a traditional laptop or ditch the accessories and bam, you’ve got a handheld device,” we said.

It also comes with some nice extras including a detachable keyboard and kickstand, fingerprint reader, and a magnetic pen that charges when docked. This allows for a good deal of flexibility. You can use the laptop for productivity applications as well as entertainment such as video streaming and games.

This tablet is running Chrome OS, of course. However, Android apps are accessible from the Play Store. You can also use Linux, although this is an ARM-based processor, so you may have more limited choices for desktop apps than with an Intel-based processor.

If you’re interested in a Chromebook for light use, then this one is well worth looking at.

[Today’s deal: HP Chromebook x2 for $300 at Best Buy.]