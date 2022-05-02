Score Samsung’s big, blazing-fast 2TB Evo Plus SSD for 25% off, today only

Crazy fast NVMe drives keep getting cheaper. Today only, Newegg is selling Samsung’s 2TB 970 Evo Plus for $150 with the coupon code SSBS239. That’s a savings of $50. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

When we reviewed the 970 Evo Plus, we gave it four out of five stars. We liked the 970 Evo Plus for its good performance and excellent bargain price (and that goes double today).

According to Samsung, the 970 Evo Plus has a maximum sequential read speed of up to 3,500 Megabytes per second and a maximum sequential write of 3,300 MBps. In our tests, we looked at the 500GB version of the 970 Evo Plus. We found the sequential reads were pretty close at 3,335 MBps, but sequential writes were close to 1,440 MBps. Still, it’s plenty speedy for a home PC. The 970 Evo Plus is also rated for 1,200 terabytes written and a five-year limited warranty.

This drive is a bit older now (we reviewed it in 2019), but it will still provide some excellent performance for a PCIe 3.0 system. If you’ve upgraded recently to a PCI 4.0 system, then this drive may not be as satisfying for speeds. However, the capacity is hard to pass up.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for $150 at Newegg.]