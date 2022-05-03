You should be using a password manager. LastPass, our favorite, is 20% off

This Thursday, May 5, is World Password Day. It’s a day to commemorate how bad your logins are. But they don’t have to be. Right now, in honor of WPD and our favorite password manager, Lastpass Premium is offering 20 percent off. This brings the annual price down to $28.8 instead of $36. You can also get a deal on the family plan that gives you 6 user accounts for $38.40. That’s down from $48. Both deals expire on Monday, May 9.

In our most recent review, we gave LastPass a stunning five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “LastPass offers all the features you need in a password manager at an affordable price,” we said. It’s also our top pick as the best password manager you can get in 2022.

For PC, LastPass is a browser add-on that can autofill saved passwords, generate new passwords, and so on. It can also keep notes, documents, credit card numbers, and more. LastPass can autologin to around 80 popular sites and then automatically change the password for you and save it to your vault. This is helpful if you need to make your passwords stronger after using a single password across all key online accounts for years on end.

LastPass can be used across your devices, too. With Premium, you get 1GB of encrypted file storage, a security dashboard, dark web monitoring, and emergency access that allows someone else to access your account if you are incapacitated.

[Today’s deal: 20 percent off LastPass Premium for World Password Day]