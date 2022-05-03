Apple’s iPad mini is cheaper than ever after a huge $100 discount

Everybody’s favorite tablet is available at an excellent price right now. Amazon is selling the latest version of the 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Mini in Space Gray for $400. That’s a savings of $99.

The iPad Mini is an excellent tablet for streaming video, playing games, and so on. The size, however, makes it a truly fantastic reading device. You can comfortably read books, news apps, and magazines in a device that fits easily in your hand.

We gave the iPad Mini 4.5 out of 5 stars with high praise for increasing the display size while shrinking the overall size of the device. We also loved the improved FaceTime camera–a feature that was missing on the previous generation.

The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, an A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine SoC, Touch ID, and Apple Pay for those times you need it.

This is a fantastic time to pick-up the Mini.

[Today’s deal: 64GB iPad Mini for $400 at Amazon.]