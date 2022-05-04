Amazon’s Fire HD Kids tablets are up to 50% off right now

If you’ve been eyeballing Amazon’s Fire HD kids tablets for some time now, today is your lucky day. Amazon is dropping prices on its devices including up to 50 percent off of Fire HD Kids tablets.

Amazon is selling three tablets plus their “pro” variants. The Fire HD Kids include 7-, 8-, and 10.1-inch slates. These come with heavy duty kid-proof cases. The Pro version is designed for older kids. It supports customizable home screen themes and the digital store has parental controls.

All of the tablets have a two-year guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and videos.

Amazon is selling the 7-inch pro and non-pro both for $50. That’s a 50 percent price cut. It has a resolution of 1024-by-600 and 16GB of onboard storage with an SD card slot that can expand the storage up to 512GB. The tablet also has 1GB of RAM and up to seven hours of battery life.

The 8-inch tablet, meanwhile, is on sale for $70. This includes both the pro and non-pro. That’s another 50 percent drop. These two tablets feature a 1280-by-800 display resolution, 32GB of onboard storage expandable of up to 1TB, 2GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Finally, we’ve got the 10.1-inch tablets for $140. That’s down from $200. These tablets have 1920-by-1200 displays, 32GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB), 3GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Whether you want something for a younger kid or an older one, this sale has a plethora of options.

[Today’s deal: Fire HD Kids tablet sale at Amazon.]