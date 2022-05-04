Learn how to program with this Python Humble Bundle for as little as $1

Looking to improve your Python programming skills? Humble Bundle and No Starch Press have put together the Python Book Bundle with up to 18 books.

The Humble Bundle is all in the name of charity, so the minimum payments for each tier are suggestions, but if you like the cause you can always give more. The beneficiaries for this bundle include the Python Software Foundation and the Hacker Initiative. Here’s what’s available.

First up, we have the two item bundle for $1. If you’re a newcomer to Python, this level isn’t what you’re looking for. The bundle includes Doing Math With Python and Python Playground, the latter being a book of projects.

Next is the six item bundle starting at $10. These books are designed for people looking to take the next step in their Python journey. This level includes the two previous books plus Invent Your Own Computer Games With Python, Cracking Codes With Python, Impractical Python Projects, and Serious Python.

If you level up to the 13-item bundle for at least $18, there’s a beginner book called Learn Python Visually. You also get Practical Deep Learning, Dive Into Algorithms, Learn To Code By Solving Problems, Python One-Liners, and Real World Python. You also get everything in the lower tiers.

Finally, you can get all 18 books for at least $30. That works out to less than $2 per book. This bundle includes the popular Python Crash Course, which is an excellent introduction to Python. This tier also adds Automate The Boring Stuff With Python, Make Python Talk, Object-Oriented Python, and The Big Book Of Small Python Projects.

[Today’s deal: No Starch Press Python Humble Book Bundle at Humble.com.]