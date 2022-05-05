Nvidia’s GeForce Now adds 4K game streaming to the PC and Mac

Nvidia’s home-built Shield TV set-top box tends to get some of the company’s goodies before other platforms. Such was the case with the 4K resolution option for the GeForce Now streaming service. While the service itself added 1440p and 4K resolution support at the $10 “RTX 3080” subscription tier a few months ago, the latter resolution was only available to the Shield. As of today, PC players at the highest tier can also access 4K resolution via the Windows and MacOS GFN apps.

GeForce Now Read our review MSRP: Free tier I Priority tier ($9.99/mo or $49.99/6 mo) I RTX 3080 tier ($19.99/mo or $99.99/6 mo)

That should be a huge boon to players who’ve invested in a 4K monitor or TV for their desk, but not the pixel-pushing hardware to take advantage of it in high-end games. On top of that, the GeForce Now Android app can now take advantage of 120fps streaming on phones with 120Hz screens, like the Galaxy S and Z series and high-end OnePlus devices. The extra features make an already-worthwhile GeForce Now subscription even more enticing.

But wait, as the salesman says, that’s not all. On top of the technical expansions in today’s update, Nvidia is highlighting new additions to the ever-expanding streaming library. In following with the general May the Fourth (be with you) hooplah, Nvidia has added Star Wars Battlefront II, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Squadrons to its offerings. That’s on top of recent releases like Frozenheim and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate. Other new releases coming later this month include Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong, The King of Fighters XV, and The Planet Crafter.