Gaming on a budget? This RTX-powered Asus laptop is just $900

Budget laptop gaming just got a little bit cheaper. Walmart is selling a 17.3-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop for $900. That’s $200 off the MSRP and a good price all around.

This laptop features the Core i5-11260H CPU, which has six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.4GHz. The display, as mentioned earlier, is 17.3 inches with a resolution of 1080p and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The GPU, meanwhile, is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. With this set-up you can get some very good 1080p gaming, though there’ll be times when you’ll have to dial it down to high or medium on certain games. That’s especially true if you want to exceed 60 frames-per-second and use all the various visual goodies that Nvidia RTX GPUs offer.

For RAM, it has 8GB. That’s good enough for some lightweight gaming, though 16GB would be ideal. You can likely add more RAM yourself as the specs say the motherboard supports up to 64GB. Onboard storage is 512GB, which is a lot nicer than the trend of 256GB we’re seeing. Last but not least, Asus outfitted the laptop with Windows 10 Home. However, it should be Windows 11 ready.

[Today’s deal: 17.3-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop for $899 at Walmart.]