Get this HyperX gaming headset for just $20

If you’re in the market for an affordable gaming headset, we’ve got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wired gaming headset for $20. That’s the all-time low and half off the most recent price. We haven’t seen a price this low for any model of the Cloud Stinger Core (wired) since last summer.

We haven’t looked at the “Core” version, but we did review the Cloud Stinger. The headset features “solid sound, serious comfort, and an attractive design.” The Cloud Stinger Core is the stripped down version. Even so, it’s packing some nice features like the DTS Headphone:X spatial audio. It also has adjustable steel sliders for a little extra sturdiness and a swivel-to-mute microphone.

It’s a nice little headset that uses a 3.5mm cable for connecting to your PC or console and, for just $20, it’s hard to go wrong.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (wired) for $20 at Amazon.]