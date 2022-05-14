Get over 120 hours of Microsoft certification training for $59

If you want to make the most of your career, you’ll need certifications that prove your expertise. That might mean putting your life on hold and going back to school. Or you could try something different and train from home with The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, and Teams Certification Training Bundle, on sale this week for an affordable $59.

This Microsoft certification training package is a good option for students who thrive on self-directed learning. With it, you could prepare to earn your Windows 10 certification, several different Microsoft 365 designations, a Teams credential, and more. And since all of the training is delivered online, you can learn when it’s convenient, which is excellent if you have other commitments to work around.

The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, and Teams Certification Training Bundle is provided by iCollege, a long-time supplier of web-based training. Their instructors are respected and have received high marks from students all over the globe. Most of these courses have scored ratings of at least 4.3 out of 5, so they’re a viable option for most other forms of training. And right now, the entire collection is just $59 or less than $20 per course.

The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle – $59

See Deal

Prices subject to change.