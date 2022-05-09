Protect your smartphone with this awesome deal on Otterbox cases

Need a new protective case for your smartphone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Amazon’s having a great sale on Otterbox cases. It’s not clear when the sale ends, but regardless it’s a good day to suit up. Here are some of our favorite picks from the sale.

First up is the Otterbox Commuter Series case, which is for the iPhone SE (third and second generation). It’s on sale for $18. The Commuter Series features a two-piece case for protection against drops and bumps. It doesn’t come with a screen protector, but it does have port covers to keep out dust and dirt as well as raised edges to protect the camera lens and grips on the sides to keep the phone in your hand. You can also find Commuter Series cases for the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 for $32.

The Commuter Series offers good protection in a thin and light case, but if you’re looking for something more heavy-duty, you’ll want to check out the Defender Series. Both the Defender Series for the iPhone 13 and 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are $48.

If you don’t have the latest iPhone or Galaxy device, don’t despair, as there are many other cases available in this sale. There are even a few options for the Apple Watch.

[Today’s deal: Otterbox case sale at Amazon.]