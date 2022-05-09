Get 3 free months of ExpressVPN, our favorite VPN, when you sign up for a year

Choosing the right VPN can be tough, but if you’re looking for something with a ton of great features, we’ve got the perfect deal for you. ExpressVPN, our favorite service, has an excellent deal right now. If you sign-up for a year for $80, you get an extra three months for free.

In our review of ExpressVPN, we gave the service 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. ExpressVPN does a lot of things very well. It’s not a perfect service, but it’s an excellent value. In terms of speeds, ExpressVPN is the third fastest VPN we’ve tested. That’s plenty zippy. It also has excellent device support and a Smart DNS feature if you need to spoof the location of a set-top box or console.

The privacy promises are good, too. ExpressVPN claims it won’t log your browsing history, DNS queries, IP addresses, and so on. It does log bandwidth usage to monitor bandwidth hogs, successful connection attempts, and the VPN location you’re connected to. If you’re okay with that data collection and want something with solid speeds, then this is a good deal.

[Today’s deal: 15 months of ExpressVPN for $80.]