Get this lightning fast HyperX gaming mouse for just $25

Looking to upgrade your mouse? Amazon is selling the HyperX Pulsefire Raid wired gaming mouse for $25. That’s the all-time low and better than the usual price. To get the deal, you have to click the $5 off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

We haven’t reviewed the Pulsefire Raid, but HyperX makes pretty good gear. Plus, the mouse is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 1,000 ratings on Amazon. This device is very Razer-esque in shape, which isn’t a bad design to emulate at all.

The Pulsefire Raid has 11 programmable buttons including 5 side buttonsm, RGB lighting on the logo, and a roller ball. It also features the 16,000 DPI optical sensor–the Pixart 3389 in this case. The DPI is adjustable, of course. If you’re not used to a gaming mouse, you can tone it down and work your way up to the settings you’re comfortable with. Last but not least, this mouse is relatively light at 95 grams.

Overall, this is a great deal, as many popular gaming mice having a price tag closer to $50 or more.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse for $25 at Amazon.]