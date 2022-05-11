Save $130 on Apple’s powerful Mac Mini right now

If you’ve wanted to get your hands on an M1 Mac, but the price has always kept you away, it’s hard to argue with today’s deal. Amazon is selling the M1-based Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage for $570. That’s nearly $100 off of Amazon’s current price and $130 better than Apple’s. The deal will be applied automatically at checkout.

We reviewed the M1 Mac Mini back in late 2020. We gave it a respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The M1 in the new Mac Mini provides tremendous performance at a hard-to-beat price,” we said. The price is even better today.

The centerpiece of this computer has to be the ARM-based M1 processor. In our tests, it performed beautifully. Now that major apps have native Apple silicon support, you’ll be able to feel the full speed of your machine.. To help with performance, the M1 has the RAM right on the CPU package instead of getting its own home on the motherboard. This improves latency. Apple even designed the RAM to act as a single pool accessible to any part of the system that needs it. The downside, of course, is that there’s no upgrading the RAM–one of the most popular (and easiest) DIY upgrades you can do.

Still, there’s a lot to like about this PC and right now you can get it at a standout price.

[Today’s deal: 256GB M1 Apple Mac Mini for $570 at Amazon.]