Get this feature-filled Asus mechanical keyboard for a killer $90

Looking to improve your typing experience? Fortunately, today is your lucky day. Amazon’s selling the Asus ROG Strix Flare mechanical keyboard for $90. That’s $40 off the usual price.

This keyboard has a ton of features such as Cherry MX Red keys. If you’re unfamiliar, Cherry MX Red keys are linear switches with minimal sound compared to something like the more tactile MX Blues. Cherry describes these keys as “smooth and direct” with 4mm of total travel and 2mm of pretravel before actuation.

Beyond the switches, this keyboard has Aura Sync RGB lighting for syncing up with other Asus RGB gear and USB pass for hooking up to peripherals. There’s dedicated media keys along with a volume roller as well. Asus also loaded the keyboard with a removable badge that has the ROG logo. In the box, there’s another blank acrylic badge.

We haven’t reviewed this keyboard, but it has 4.5 out of 5 stars from nearly 1,400 ratings on Amazon. Given all the features this keyboard is loaded with, it’s an excellent deal at under $100.

[Today’s deal: Asus Rog Strix Flare with Cherry MX Red for $90 on Amazon.]

