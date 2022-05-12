Home / Laptops
Save $200 on this Asus laptop with a massive display

Best Buy is selling the Asus VivoBook 17 X712 for $200 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A silver laptop facing from right
Asus

If you’re looking for a laptop with a ton of storage, there’s a nice deal going on at Best Buy right now. The big box retailer is selling a 17.3-inch Asus VivoBook with a Core i5 for $500. That’s $200 off of the MSRP and a good price considering the specs.

This laptop would be a good choice for productivity applications as well as standard uses like email, web browsing, and video streaming. The main attraction, however, is the 17.3-inch display with 1600-by-900 resolution. The processor running the laptop is the Intel Core i5-1035G1. That’s an Ice Lake processor that rolled out in late 2019. A little on the old side, but still a good performer for a productivity laptop with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 3.6GHz.

The RAM count is a little unusual at 12GB, but that’s a good amount. It also has 1TB of onboard storage. This is another oddity since the storage is a hard drive, not the more typical SSD you’d expect to see these days. Another strange choice is that it’s running in Windows 11 Home in S Mode. There’s no reason for a laptop with these specs to be running that, so we’d heartily recommending doing a one-way upgrade to full Windows 11.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook 17 X712 for $500 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

