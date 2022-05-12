Save $200 on this Asus laptop with a massive display

If you’re looking for a laptop with a ton of storage, there’s a nice deal going on at Best Buy right now. The big box retailer is selling a 17.3-inch Asus VivoBook with a Core i5 for $500. That’s $200 off of the MSRP and a good price considering the specs.

This laptop would be a good choice for productivity applications as well as standard uses like email, web browsing, and video streaming. The main attraction, however, is the 17.3-inch display with 1600-by-900 resolution. The processor running the laptop is the Intel Core i5-1035G1. That’s an Ice Lake processor that rolled out in late 2019. A little on the old side, but still a good performer for a productivity laptop with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 3.6GHz.

The RAM count is a little unusual at 12GB, but that’s a good amount. It also has 1TB of onboard storage. This is another oddity since the storage is a hard drive, not the more typical SSD you’d expect to see these days. Another strange choice is that it’s running in Windows 11 Home in S Mode. There’s no reason for a laptop with these specs to be running that, so we’d heartily recommending doing a one-way upgrade to full Windows 11.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook 17 X712 for $500 at Best Buy.]