What’s the point of AMD’s Radeon RX 6400?

With integrated graphics gaining ground and existing low-cost GPUs already beating it, who really needs the latest entry-level AMD graphics card?
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
AMD Radeon RX 6400 review roundup
Adam Patrick Murray

Who needs an entry-level graphics card? Not a lot of people these days. With some incredible advancements in both standard GPUs and integrated GPUs, there’s not much room in the market for inexpensive, entry-level discrete cards. Which begs the question, why did AMD make one, and at the worst possible time?

PCWorld contributor Keith May breaks down the market position, and reaction to, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 in our latest YouTube video. This low-profile, low-power, low-cost card doesn’t make a lot of sense for most gamers.

Unless you’re rocking a relatively ancient gaming desktop PC and you want a GPU upgrade, or you’re making a low-power build that demands the tiny dimensions of this card, you’ll be better served by something like the GTX 1650. And with prices for both cards hovering around the $150 to $160 range, the GTX 1650 is going to be the clear choice for most buyers.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

