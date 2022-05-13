What’s the point of AMD’s Radeon RX 6400?

Who needs an entry-level graphics card? Not a lot of people these days. With some incredible advancements in both standard GPUs and integrated GPUs, there’s not much room in the market for inexpensive, entry-level discrete cards. Which begs the question, why did AMD make one, and at the worst possible time?

PCWorld contributor Keith May breaks down the market position, and reaction to, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 in our latest YouTube video. This low-profile, low-power, low-cost card doesn’t make a lot of sense for most gamers.

Unless you’re rocking a relatively ancient gaming desktop PC and you want a GPU upgrade, or you’re making a low-power build that demands the tiny dimensions of this card, you’ll be better served by something like the GTX 1650. And with prices for both cards hovering around the $150 to $160 range, the GTX 1650 is going to be the clear choice for most buyers.

